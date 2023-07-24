The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed felony domestic assault charges that a 35-year-old Joplin woman was facing regarding a stabbing of her fiance a month ago.
The prosecutor's office cited an unwillingness of the fiance to pursue the matter in dismissing counts of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action on Shawanda O.A. Clark, who was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Clark had been accused of stabbing her fiance in the thigh June 15 during an argument, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The couple had attempted to cool down prior to the stabbing by separating, but Clark stabbed the victim when he returned to their residence, according to the affidavit.
