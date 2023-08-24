Joplin Workshops Inc. looks for ways to provide jobs for its disabled workers and this month purchased Ozark Nursery toward that end.
Jeff Jones, executive director of the workshops, said that the late owner, Gayl Navarro, who died in May after a short illness, put the nursery up for sale last winter. She was a certified arborist and owned the nursery business on North Main Street Road for more than 20 years.
"I visited with her and shared our vision for what we were trying to do, which entails having some of our folks do some things like the planting of starts in the February time frame, do the watering, and be part of the landscape crew if some want to do that," Jones said.
Because the workshop directors do not want to replace nursery employees, "we want to find ways to strategically place our folks in there," Jones said. Workshop employees have a variety of abilities, he said, "and we have some who would be good sales people and can talk to anybody," along with those who might like to plant and nurture items produced and sold.
To test the possibilities before buying the nursery, the Joplin Workshops comptroller, Lori Owens, who also is a master gardener, worked with nursery personnel to put controls in place from a financial standpoint. She also helped train some workshop employees who tried their hand in early spring with planting potatoes, peppers and peas, and sold the garden starts on Facebook.
"Our team did really well," Jones said of the effort.
"It's a longstanding, viable business, and we wanted to add that to our business portfolio and further our mission to get their folks involved in something new," Jones said of the decision to buy the business.
There are key employees at the nursery, including Amy Easton, the general manager who takes care of its day-to-day operations and has been at the nursery for 20 years, and Ken Longnecker, who is in charge of landscape design and working with crews and customers. Jones said he expects those positions to stay the same right now.
It's a new experience for the 56-year-old workshop, which doesn't own any other businesses, Jones said. "This is our first venture outside our normal area of operation. Like everybody, you want to grow your business and be a part of community," he said. Jones believes there may be some other opportunities with the nursery.
"We're excited about it," Jones said.
The workshop was started in 1966 by parents and business leaders who wanted to provide opportunities for disabled people willing to work. The operation has 48 employees now, and 15 of them have been doing some work at the nursery.
More work is needed for the workshop staff, including light assembly of products and collating forms such as insurance renewals.
In addition, Joplin Workshops directors are equipping its buildings with pellet heaters because of the increased cost of gas to provide heating. Anyone who wishes to donate a pellet stove or talk about services that workshop employees could provide may call 417-781-2862.
