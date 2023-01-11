Officials and employees current and past gathered at the Joplin Home Depot on Wednesday to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the reconstruction of that store in the wake of the May 22, 2011, tornado with the unveiling of a new video celebrating those who overcame disaster.
Eight of the 161 people killed in Joplin overall died in the store when it was almost directly hit and leveled by the EF5 tornado. Among those killed were two children and a store employee, Dean Wells, 59, of Webb City.
The 16-minute video screened in a lumber aisle at the Joplin Home Depot was created and directed by Jessica Dimmock, from New York City. She talks about the employees who had survived a variety of natural disasters and how the company’s response to disaster has evolved since Hurricane Andrew hit south Florida in 1992.
It weaves the stories of Home Depot employees from Joplin in 2011; a wildfire that destroyed Paradise, California, in 2018; Hurricane Katrina, which hit New Orleans in 2005; and other disasters into the story of the development of Home Depot’s disaster relief and response.
Bob Penn, a regional merchandise manager for Home Depot whose territory included the Joplin store in 2011, said he was a store manager in Miami, Florida, in 1992 and worked through the response to Hurricane Andrew.
“I got to experience that, and back then we weren't real good at responding to these kinds of things,” Penn said. “That was our wake-up call that we need to get a little better at this, and that’s when we opened the command center. I spent a little more than a year in New Orleans after Katrina rebuilding stores there. The difference between when it started to now is night and day. We’ve got some experience, we’ve got some history, we know based on what kind of storm it is what we’ll need, and we have a basic human need to take care of other human beings.”
Jason Smith, who now manages his own store in Harrison, Arkansas, was an assistant manager at the store in Joplin and was the manager on duty when the tornado tore through Joplin. Smith and his wife, Kim Smith, who also works for Home Depot, were featured in the video.
Jason Smith said he grew up in Joplin and that the family was living in Neosho on May 22, 2011.
He said he knew the weather was getting bad and called his wife to watch television and tell him what was going on.
They were talking when the connection cut out. Jason Smith and several other people survived a wall falling on them as the tornado tore the roof off the building, leaving the concrete panel walls unsupported in most places.
“You always expect, hey, we might see a tornado," he said. "Not this giant black wall of flashing lights and transformers blowing, that kind of thing. You don’t see a tornado at that point, but once the black is gone and the gray is here and the light comes back out, we’re all very blessed to be able to tell the story. There are survivors in a lot of places in a lot of different ways, but you really get a feel for how a community comes together.”
He said the company assured them that it was not leaving Joplin and everyone would continue to be employed by the company, which brought in a 30,000-square-foot tent designed by Penn to serve as a temporary store while the new one was built.
Smith said the anniversary of the store’s reconstruction is a reminder that “community is everything.”
"The Joplin store is an amazing store, Joplin is an amazing community, amazing people, but a lot of folks don’t realize that the people working in this building were community members, they were customers before they were employees,” he said. “That’s the thing everyone has got to understand, is regardless of whether you’re wearing an orange apron or pushing a cart to get product, we’re all in everything together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.