When the first ArtWalk was organized 15 years ago by Joplin’s Linda Teeter, artists were set up inside empty buildings with no heat or air conditioning, or restrooms.
“But we made it through, we persevered, and the camaraderie that developed among the artists has grown into a great network that was the beginning membership for the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition, which today has 111 artists in a 100-mile radius,” said Teeter, the local artist who owns Urban Art Gallery in downtown Joplin and still oversees the area’s premier monthly art event.
“A lot of good things have come from (the event’s) beginning,” she added.
The very first ArtWalk took place in March 2008 on a “hope and a prayer,” said Teeter, who threw the event together in roughly a week’s time, showing off a dozen artist’s work at a single pop-up location in the 400 block of South Main. By October, they had five locations up and running, showcasing 50 local and area artists.
“Many of the artists that you see today on Facebook, who are being accepted into national shows and winning awards, they were some of the first people in the first ArtWalk,” she said. A few were well known professional artists. The the rest were like Teeter — passionate about their art but still working a full-time day job, hoping to gain enough traction to eventually become a full-time artist.
“So now, as I look back, I smile at all the once-new artists, including musicians, that now have beautiful (full-time) careers in the arts that came from ArtWalk giving them a sense of purpose and confidence,” she said.
The first ArtWalk of 2022 completes a circle of sorts, she said, in that half of the featured artists will be first-timers, just like Teeter and the others were 15 years ago.
Festivities take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, and will continue each month through October.
ArtWalk participants include:
• Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St., will feature “Wild Things,” the art of Christopher Lynch and Barbara Martin in the Main Gallery; John Fitzgibbon’s “Splash of Color” in the Regional Gallery; PhotoSpiva Kids and PhotoSpiva Tweens displays in the Upstairs Gallery; and painters Deana Markus and Diana Friggle in the foyer.
• Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave., will feature artist Cher Jiang, a Chinese native who lives in Carthage, who will showcase her pencil-to-digitally-made pieces. She will be in the back room for a meet-and-greet opportunity. Also in the back room will be the artisan market, showcasing pieces from Shawn Riley (photographer), Dan Trogdon (comic book writer), and painters Jared Cook, Mandy Stanley, Brittney Spradling, Rachel Richins, Misty White and Connie Griffiths. Greg Parker will provide music on the stage.
• Ron Erwin and Thao Nguyen, 411 S. Main St., will display their photography from their travels around the United States.
• Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St., will feature a reception for Artist Roxenne Kendall, who will be displaying her watercolors in her “Art from my Heart” show. Vagabond Grove will provide music.
• Beast and Barrel, 530 S. Main St., will show paintings on the walls (for sale) from Merlen White’s “Galaxies Within” display.
• Club 609, 609 S. Main St., will be the place to meet 17-year-old artist Claudia Terry and see her “Arrayed Like These” paintings in watercolor, acrylics and oil.
Details: 417-438-5931
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.