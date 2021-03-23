Joplin was a powerful influence in Missouri as its rough and tumble mining industry grew into an economic empire.
That brought about the need for a place for visiting investors and influential guests to stay as they brokered deals that would feed the growing Tri-State Mining District centered in Joplin.
That was the message Tuesday night when Missouri Southern State University communications professor and writer Chad Stebbins introduced an audience to his recently released books, "Joplin's Connor Hotel" and "Tom Connor: Joplin's Millionaire Zinc King."
Stebbins was the keynote speaker at the observance of Joplin's 148th birthday, held at Joplin City Hall.
Connor, whom Stebbins said was stricken with wanderlust as a young man, came to Joplin in 1871 and ran a saloon. He soon discovered that the money was in mining and within seven years made himself a millionaire. His fortune was not wrought by toiling in the mines but by buying up land that he rented for mining exploration and by grubstaking miners who wanted to dig deep for their own riches.
In its turn-of-the-century industrial heyday as other speculators and entrepreneurs of all kinds came to build fortunes, Joplin was fourth in Missouri population, but was third in importance, Stebbins said. At the time, the six-story Keystone Hotel was the hallmark of hospitality here. Connor built his in 1908 at eight stories with roof garden that later was enclosed to become a ninth story.
Constructed with a then-staggering price tag of $1 million, the Connor had 210 rooms, half with private bathrooms, a luxury found in few places then.
Guests gathered in the main floor, a templelike span of marble and plush arm chairs, to watch who was coming and going in Joplin's deal-making downtown. "The lobby really became the living room of Joplin," Stebbins said.
Connor died before the hotel was finished, but his heirs saw it to completion. Over more than four decades, it served many people, such as Oklahoma gangster "Pretty Boy" Floyd, Eleanor Roosevelt, Harry Truman, other politicians, celebrities, athletes, tourists and local residents. Then it was leased to partners of the Alsonett Hotels who allowed it, and many other hotels, to languish into disrepair. It closed in 1969.
Though local investors tried to save it in the 1970s, it was being prepared for demolition when it collapsed Nov. 11, 1978. Three workers were trapped beneath the rubble. Two were later found dead, and one, Alfred Summers, was pulled from an opening beneath the debris to survive entrapment.
The event was hosted by the Joplin Celebrations Commission, a panel working to create awareness and events in honor of Missouri’s bicentennial this year, Joplin’s sesquicentennial in 2023, the U.S. sestercentennial in 2026 and the Route 66 centennial in 2026.
Diane Reid Adams, a member of the commission and the City Council, told the audience Tuesday night that plans are underway to celebrate Joplin's 150th birthday. One event will be a garden tour of iris, Joplin's official city flower. She invited residents to start iris plantings this year to get some blooms in time for that milestone observance.
Roger Rickard, who was chairman of Joplin's centennial celebration in 1973, was at the program.
He said Joplin's upcoming sesquicentennial is important because, like the centennial, "it will highlight a lot of things that have been great about Joplin in the past. And maybe it will inspire some of the contemporaries to try to match them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.