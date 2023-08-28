Joplin’s property tax rate will not change on this year’s tax bills after City Council action Monday night.
The council approved the levy as unchanged after no residents spoke at a public hearing for the levy during the council session.
The city’s finance director, Leslie Haase, did speak. She said the state calculates the levy based partly on the consumer price index, a measure of the average change in price of consumer goods since the previous year. A determination on the index is made by the state auditor, she said.
Joplin’s levy was determined to be 42.05 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, the same as last year’s. The levy provides revenue for the city and for the Joplin Public Library. The proposed levy would mean a home with an assessed value of $100,000 would stay at $79.90.
The city is to receive 17.46 cents of the total amount, and the library will receive 24.59 cents. It provides about 1.3% of the city’s annual revenue.
Based on the rate, the property tax is expected to generate slightly more than $1.315 million for the city, which is about 1.3% of the projected revenue for the city’s fiscal 2024 budget.
It would provide slightly more than $1.648 million for library operations.
The levy must be set by Sept. 1.
After the information was presented by the finance director, the council voted 9-0 on an ordinance to establish the levy at the state calculated rate.
The meeting adjourned after the action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.