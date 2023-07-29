Work to keep the Joplin Fire Department’s positions filled is ongoing, especially now as the department prepares for the completion of the city’s seventh fire station.
Constructing the station is the last of the building projects called for by the half-cent public safety sales tax approved by voters in 2006.
The 2-acre site at 6720 E. 30th St. where the east-side fire station is being built was purchased by the city for $155,000 in 2016. The building will cost $2.75 million at completion. A new fire engine for that station has arrived and is being outfitted for service.
A committee of fire department employees began working with the project’s architectural firm, Paragon, in October 2021 to design the station
While the station is expected to be completed later this year, “It’s going to be February 2024 before it opens because of staffing,” said fire Chief Gerald Ezell. As of the end of June, the department had 10 positions open. There are 107 positions for the fire stations.
Six firefighter positions of the 10 vacancies will go to the new station, the chief said. There were nine firefighters in training this summer. The next firefighter academy starts on Aug. 7. Applications are taken on the city’s website at www.joplinmo.org by clicking on the fire department.
In addition to adding three new fire stations to the city, the public safety sales tax has paid to add more positions to both the fire and police departments and equip those employees, build the Public Safety Training Facility, add a police substation on the south side of the city, and put up streetlights in some dark areas of the city as crime deterrents.
The tax does not expire. Once projects are completed, the funding is still needed to pay and equip the officers and firefighters hired under the tax.
But with Joplin’s growth since that tax was passed 17 years ago, needs have also grown.
A centrally located fire station is still needed to answer calls in the middle of the city and to back up other stations, the fire chief said. In addition, two stations need repairs and remodeling. Those are Station No. 3 at 2717 E. Newman Road and Station No. 5, 3223 Texas Ave.
A contract was recently approved by the city for repair of a bay wall at the station on Newman Road, which was an early station built and is small compared to the ones built today.
The wall repair was needed but does not affect the service provided from that station, the chief said.
The Texas Avenue station just needs to be updated. It needs individual bedrooms instead of the current dorm style room, the chief said.
In addition, the department will be getting new firetrucks for Stations No. 4 and No. 6, and those will be under design soon.
In terms of manpower, a resource allocation study of the fire department completed in 2021 recommended the addition of an eighth centrally located station and an increase in fire station engine and ladder crews from three members to four for each truck. Ezell said that number was needed so that two firefighters could enter a structure to do a rescue with two others available to back them up.
That required the addition of 12 positions to the department, which formerly operated with 95 firefighters. Three positions are to be funded with use tax revenue that goes into the public safety sales tax account. In addition, part of that money will go to funding four more positions in the police department.
Over the past 10 years, 73 firefighters left the fire department to work elsewhere or in private sector jobs. In addition, there have been 27 retirements. However, three who were eligible for retirement recently decided to stay with the department, the chief said.
During that same time period, the police department saw 163 officers depart for other jobs both in and out of law enforcement, plus 35 who retired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.