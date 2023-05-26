Joplin's retiring police Chief Sloan Rowland was honored Friday with plaques and proclamations for his 35-year career in public safety and 20 years with the Joplin Police Department.
Rowland announced in March that he will retire June 1.
"We're hear to honor Chief Rowland today," said City Manager Nick Edwards in opening a retirement ceremony Friday morning he said would bring numerous speakers to the podium at the Public Safety Training Center. "We wish him well in his retirement. It's a good day for him and a sad day for us" as his tenure with the department draws to an end.
"It's good to see so many familiar faces here come to honor someone that's been around for a while, got a lot of experience, is a great leader and has a lot of education, but enough about me," Assistant Chief Brian Lewis said in adding a note of levity to the occasion. He drew hearty laughter and applause from around the room. Brian Lewis will serve as interim chief when Rowland leaves.
Mayor Doug Lawson read a proclamation issued by the City Council recognizing Rowland "for his dedicated service, passion for law enforcement, and his care for those he served with," and extended best wishes to him from the residents of Joplin.
"This doesn't come anywhere close to telling you the appreciation we have for you," Lawson said. "Sloan, we thank you."
State Rep. Lane Roberts, who formerly served as Joplin police chief, said he watched as Rowland was promoted through the various steps of leadership in the department. "Sloan has served his nation, his state, his community, his family, and has been a public servant in the finest tradition his entire adult life," he said.
Roberts presented a resolution from the Missouri House of Representatives commending Rowland's service.
State Sen. Jill Carter also brought a proclamation and spoke of "deep appreciation" she has for what Rowland has done in his public service career.
Naomi Baker, field representative for U.S. Rep. Eric Burlison, presented a statement the congressman read into the congressional record from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.
In addition to his achievements and contributions to the department and the community that resulted in his rise through the ranks, "Chief Rowland led the department and the community through a time of heartbreak when a gunman shot and killed Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed and injured Officer Rick Hirshey in March 2022," the statement reads.
Rowland began his career as an emergency medical technician with an ambulance service in Cherokee County, Kansas, and moved into law enforcement as a patrolman in Galena, Kansas, in 1987. He was named Galena’s police chief in 1995.
City Manager Nick Edwards previously recognized that leadership in a statement he made when Rowland's retirement was announced:
“He was the right person to serve during some of the most challenging times in law enforcement and within our own community. Chief modeled for us the way to be proactive in improving the organization while also establishing a solid team with a great culture. He led his department through the COVID years when there was no real playbook as to how to deliver service during a pandemic."
He also led the police department through “heartbreak and grief, despite having his own,” when the officer shootings took place," Edwards said earlier.
Rowland also assisted in achieving the first collective bargaining agreement between city leaders and the police officer union, the Fraternal Order of Police.
Others who commended the chief on his career were representatives of the police department's Citizens Advisory Committee and the department's command staff.
The event drew several of Joplin's past chiefs and police officers, sheriffs, and former mayors and council members.
