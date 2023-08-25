City officials are working toward restarting Joplin’s Sunshine Lamp Trolley service as well as establishing a regional transit authority.
There is a possibility the trolley service could return this fall if there are enough drivers ready by then, City Manager Nick Edwards said Friday.
Robert Lolley, the city’s transit coordinator, sought City Council approval at a meeting Monday for a purchase agreement to buy three new vehicles. Two would be buses for the Metro Area Paratransit System and one for trolley service. He said that grants from the Federal Transit Administration would reimburse the city 85% of the cost.
The cost is $131,527 per MAPS vehicle and $136,756 for the trolley vehicle for a total of $399,756. The FTA will pay $339,793 of the cost. The cost to the city would be $59,963.
The city announced in November it would suspend trolley service because of a shortage of drivers.
After Lolley’s presentation, Mayor Doug Lawson said, “I am glad we have not forgotten the trolley. This is important.”
Councilman Phil Stinnett asked for an update on how many drivers the city has for the trolleys. Lolley said there are eight potential drivers. Four were hired last month and must complete a three-month training program.
The mayor asked that a trolley route to include the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park be included in runs sometime in the future because of the number of jobs there.
The council approved the vehicle purchases in a 9-0 vote.
The city manager, asked if the continued addition of drivers and trolley vehicles signaled that trolley service might return soon, said, “Our intention has always been to get the transit system 100% operational as quickly as possible once we are fully staffed with drivers and dispatchers.
“City Council and leadership have made significant investments this past year in a more competitive employee pay plan which we believe has contributed to recent staffing additions. Our goal is still to have seven to nine drivers to comfortably accommodate schedules and any conflicts that may arise. While we do not have a hard date to restart, we have been looking at perhaps as early as this fall if we continue hiring and training drivers.”
A $400,000 federal grant obtained by the city will be used to establish a regional transit authority to operate a public transportation system that would eventually replace the Sunshine Lamp trolley and MAPS bus service.
The grant was announced July 19 by the Federal Transit Administration, which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Funding from it will be not be used to operate the current MAPS or trolley services or to fund operations of any future transit system, said Tony Robyn, assistant city manager. He said the federal award is intended to be used to cover the cost of planning for a new system that city officials believe is needed to provide wider service and be more sustainable.
“The recently awarded FTA transit planning grant is a bit longer term process and intended to take a hard look at our overall program and system, and identify barriers and opportunities to a more sustainable and stable program,” the city manager said Friday. “This could include a transportation authority-type structure with regional partners and stakeholders all invested in the success of servicing citizens in the area, not just Joplin.”
