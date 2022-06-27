The Joplin Police Department will offer a Citizens Police Academy course starting July 28.
The free class will meet for 14 weeks. Classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays.
It is designed to give people an interactive behind-the-scenes experience with the work done by police officers.
Topics covered will include crime scene investigations, narcotics investigations, child abuse investigations, vehicle stops, SWAT operations and equipment, use-of-force tactics, building clearing, DWI enforcement, and an introduction to the K9 unit.
Participants must be 21 or older. The class size is limited to 25.
Applications can be submitted online at www.joplinpolice.org under the events tab,or printed from that address and mailed to the department at 303 E. Third St., Joplin, Mo., 64801. Application forms also can be obtained at the front desk of the department.
For questions, contact Officer Lacey Baxter at lbaxter@joplinmo.org or at (417) 623-3131, ext 1632.
