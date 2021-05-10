NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge took the heroin trafficking case of a St. Louis man under advisement after the presentation of evidence at a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court.
Judge Christine Rhoades said she wanted some time to think about the case of 42-year-old Fiedell L. Williams before deciding if there is probable cause for Williams to stand trial on a charge of first-degree trafficking in drugs.
Williams and co-defendant Atosha A. Kattich, 30, of Springfield, were arrested on drug trafficking charges July 23 when an officer found them asleep in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Quality Inn at 3350 S. Range Line Road in Joplin.
The officer, John Watkins, testified at Monday’s hearing. He woke them up, and they appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, he said. Watkins asked what they were doing, and they told him they were waiting for someone.
Watkins told the court that while talking to them he spotted a wrapper sticking out of Kattich’s bra. He detained her on suspicion of possession of drugs and found 10 bags in the wrapper containing a white powder that he suspected was heroin. A further search of her person turned up another bag containing white powder, he said.
According to the officer, some white powder was visible on the passenger seat where Williams had been sitting before getting out of the car.
A search of the vehicle turned up some powder of another color in a box — variously described in testimony and the probable-cause affidavit filed in the case as either a cookie mix or a cake mix box — in the back seat of the vehicle that Watkins also suspected might be heroin.
Lab results introduced at the hearing by Assistant Prosecutor J.D. Hatcher showed that the powder allegedly found on Kattich’s person was indeed heroin and weighed in at slightly more than 31 grams. But the somewhat larger amount of powder in the box did not test positive for any controlled substance.
Watkins acknowledged on cross-examination by public defender Charles Oppelt that he did not find any drugs or paraphernalia on Williams and did not field test any of the powder seized, including that which he saw on the passenger seat. He said that was out of a concern of the danger that the powder might contain fentanyl, a highly potent opiate that is hazardous, and even potentially fatal, if touched.
The co-defendants were initially charged with a Class A felony offense of trafficking under the belief that the amount of heroin seized easily topped 50 grams. Their charges were amended to a Class B felony of trafficking when testing showed the amount to be just over 30 grams.
Oppelt argued that no evidence presented Monday showed any knowledge or control of the heroin on the part of his client. Hatcher argued that the discovery by police of $780 on Williams’ person was suggestive of his involvement in trafficking and at least helps establish probable cause for the charge.
Kattich waived her preliminary hearing in December and was ordered to stand trial.
