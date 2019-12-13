A Jasper County judge has declined to dismiss a charge against a Joplin woman who is accused of keeping her dead husband's body in a freezer in her home for nearly a year.
In an order filed Friday with the Jasper County Circuit Court, Associate Judge Joe Hensley denied a motion from the attorney of Barbara J. Watters, 67, to dismiss the charge of abandonment of a corpse.
Police discovered the body of Paul Barton on Nov. 11 in a freezer in a bedroom of Watters' home at 2602 S. Vermont Ave. Investigators believe he died in December 2018 and that she kept him in the freezer for more than 10 months.
In his order, Hensley cited a 2002 Missouri case in which a man left his dead wife at home for several hours while he went to work before finally returning home to call 911. In that case, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that the question of whether the defendant was guilty of abandonment of a corpse was a factual question that should be decided by a trial, judge or jury, according to the defendant's constitutional rights.
"The Missouri Supreme Court reasoned that the defendant husband returning to his apartment some three or four hours later 'may negate the conclusion that he intended to abandon the body of his wife,'" Hensley wrote. "Here, the defendant's act of preserving her husband's body by freezing it and keeping it in her bedroom close to her bed may similarly negate such conclusions, but that is a question for another day. At this point, the court has heard no formal testimony or evidence."
Watters' attorney, Cobb Young, had sought dismissal of the charge by arguing earlier this week that his client did not violate the law because she never abandoned, left, withdrew from, discarded or disposed of her husband's body when he died.
Young said Missouri law ensures the right of spouses or next of kin to choose how a loved one's body is to be disposed, whether by burial, cremation or some other arrangement. He argued that his client simply "preserved" her husband's body by placing him in a freezer in her bedroom.
But Prosecutor Theresa Kenney had argued that Watters violated state law by failing to report his death to authorities. She also argued that Watters abandoned Barton's body when she put it in a freezer and left it there.
Watters purportedly told police her husband had Lou Gehrig's disease, or ALS, and was concerned that if she reported the matter to police, they would help a doctor she believed wanted her husband's brain when he died for research purposes. An affidavit filed with the charge against her states that Watters suffers from "mental disorders."
