A Cole County judge has denied a request by Sarcoxie Nursery owner Paul Callicoat for a temporary restraining order against the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, according to online court records.
Callicoat, a retired cardiologist, and his family applied for a medical marijuana cultivation license for the former Sarcoxie Nursery, but their application was one of hundreds officially denied by the department. Callicoat, wife Wendy and son Jonathon had already begun work to convert the 70-acre property in Sarcoxie into a cultivation site.
A day after their application was denied, the family filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s scoring system used to grade the applications, as well as the state’s decision to award only 60 licenses. In the lawsuit, the Callicoats argue the cap violates the right-to-farm amendment to the Missouri Constitution, passed by voters in 2014. It also included a motion for a temporary restraining order.
The latter was denied Thursday by a Cole County Circuit Court judge.
"While we are disappointed by the ruling, we are gratified that the court agrees that whether or not the regulations constitute a special law, impede 'access' to medical marijuana or violates the 'right to farm' are fact questions which merit further review," Callicoat said in a statement. "We are now concentrating on proceeding with litigation."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
