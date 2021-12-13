A judge followed a jury's sentencing recommendation Monday and assessed an Illinois man 10 years in prison for his role in an armed robbery a year ago in the parking lot of Northpark Mall in Joplin.
Judge Dean Dankelson sentenced Khamarion D. Smith, 20, of Danville, Illinois, to the prison term at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. The judge also assessed Smith two months on a related conviction for resisting arrest but gave him credit for having already served that much time in jail before trial.
A jury convicted the defendant of the counts in a two-day trial in October but acquitted him of a third count of armed criminal action.
A co-defendant in the case, 25-year-old Terrence Tinsley Jr., 25, is set to go to trial in the case Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court. He faces the same three counts that Smith did in the robbery of Marie Aparicio and Terrel Oatts in the parking lot outside Dunham's Sports store at the mall.
A third suspect in the robbery, a 16-year-old male, was referred to juvenile authorities.
Smith claimed at trial that he was catching a ride to the bus station from his cousin and her boyfriend when she arranged to make a marijuana buy from people they were to meet in the parking lot. He denied having a gun on him and claimed he unwittingly got caught in the middle of drug transaction that went bad.
But Oatts and Aparicio testified that they went to Dunham's Sports to buy Christmas gifts for their daughter and had just pulled into a parking pace when they were robbed of Aparicio's wallet by people who pulled up in another vehicle.
Aparicio said a woman and a man initially got into the back seat of their vehicle armed with guns, but the woman became nervous and a male juvenile then took her place.
Guns were put to the backs of their heads, Aparicio said, but a struggle ensued and the two took her wallet and fled. A police pursuit north along Range Line Road ended in the capture of the three suspects and detention of their female companion when two of them bailed out of the vehicle near Zora Street and Myrtle Avenue and tried to get away on foot.
Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Haas told jurors at trial that police found no evidence of any drug deal arranged between the suspects and victims, pointing to Oatts' 911 call reporting the robbery as a strong indicator that the defense claim was fabricated.
