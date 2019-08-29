Circuit Judge David Mouton has granted the defense a continuance in the capital murder trial of Stephen Thompson because of a last-minute discovery of the defendant's Oklahoma prison records, which were believed to have been either lost or destroyed.
Thompson, 58, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the June 10, 2015, shotgun slaying of Carissa Gerard, 38, and wounding of his estranged wife, Kristina Thompson, 42.
The case was set for trial over a three-week period beginning Sept. 9 and the process of selecting a jury actually began this month with the summoning of a pool of prospective jurors. Mouton granted the continuance this week in response to a renewed defense motion seeking adequate time to investigate how those records might impact the trial.
The court has set a hearing Sept. 5 at which new dates for the trial are to be discussed.
The Jasper County prosecutor's office is seeking the death penalty and has indicated an intent to use at trial the recently rediscovered records of the 20 years the defendant spent in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections prior to the crime he is charged with committing four years ago in Joplin.
Court filings indicate the defense first sought those records in 2015 and sought them again in 2016 and was told they no longer existed. According to a defense motion, Thompson's attorneys with the capital crimes division of the state public defender's office were informed that his medical records were destroyed six years after he was released from prison in Oklahoma and that his other prison records were nowhere to be found.
This report will be updated.
