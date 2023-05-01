A judge decided Monday to stack a jury’s five recommended sentences in a Joplin man’s child sexual abuse case, including three life terms, rather than make them concurrent.
Circuit Judge David Mouton assessed 67-year-old Jack T. Hooker the life terms on each of three convictions for first-degree statutory sodomy, another 100 years on a fourth conviction for first-degree statutory rape and seven years on a count of second-degree statutory rape, and ordered that all five sentences run consecutively.
Those were the length of sentences that a Jasper County jury recommended Hooker should be assessed after finding him guilty on all five counts he was facing in a three-day trial in early March for the sexual abuse of a girl over a 10-year period, beginning when she was 5 years old.
The prosecution in the case asked the judge before pronouncement of sentences to follow the jury’s recommendations.
But defense attorney Daniel Pawlowicz asked the judge to consider a note that jurors sent out during deliberations in the sentencing phase of the trial. The note had asked if the sentences would run concurrently or consecutively.
Pawlowicz’s request indicated that the defense believed the question reflected the jury’s wish not to see the sentences run consecutively. He accordingly asked the judge to consider three 10-year sentences instead of life terms if he intended to run them consecutively because a life term is deemed the equivalent of 30 years under state law.
The girl and her mother provided victim-impact statements at the sentencing hearing.
“Ten years were taken away from me,” the girl, 17 at the time of the trial, said directly to the defendant at his sentencing. “My childhood was gone because of you.”
The convictions pertained to acts committed in 2011, 2017 and 2021.
She spoke of how trying the abuse was for her, both privately and socially, but ended her statement on a note of triumph, expressing pride in her scholastic accomplishments and the job she had obtained.
“Despite you and all you’ve done, I’ve made it,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.