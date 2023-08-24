A Jasper County judge decided Thursday that there is probable cause for a 31-year-old Oronogo man to stand trial on a felony domestic assault charge.
Jacob C.A. Avey appeared at a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault that states he abused of his wife July 21.
Avey is accused of hitting and choking his wife as she left their home to go to work. A probable-cause affidavit states he followed her to her car in an effort to keep her from leaving and subsequently shoved her into their front door, choked her and dragged her through the door by her hair in front of their children.
His wife told police that he had been abusing her for days, and the affidavit states that the domestic-assault arrest was his third in a three-month period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.