A long-serving Jasper County judge who was regarded as a legal mentor and known for his charitable and civic work died Wednesday. Richard D. Copeland, 77, succumbed at his Webb City home after a five-year battle with cancer.
He started his legal career in Webb City in 1972 and held an associate division judicial post in Jasper County Circuit Court for 34 years before retiring in January 2015. He then served as a senior judge, hearing cases assigned by the Missouri Supreme Court.
Presiding Jasper County Judge Gayle Crane said the loss of the longstanding associate judge was a double sorrow coming so soon after the death Aug. 8 of senior judge and former prosecutor David Dally.
"We've just lost two giants in our legal community," she said, "both with unique skills."
Copeland was a judge when Crane started her legal career.
"The thing I appreciated about Judge Copeland was his openness with attorneys and judges and his willingness to share his knowledge with us and to give us advice," Crane said. "His chamber was always a place where attorneys congregated. He made it very welcoming."
As a young attorney, she said she learned law and procedures from Copeland and other attorneys as they talked.
"On the bench, he was just as welcoming to me and communicative on judicial issues. It was his openness to the whole bar that made him different. He was just a tremendous mentor," Crane said.
When Copeland came to Webb City after law school, he joined another young attorney, Bill Perry, in a law firm there. They soon opened a law office together, Perry and Copeland, and were lifelong friends.
"He was an excellent judge," Perry said. "In his office he had a place where attorneys would come in to sit and a coffee table supplied with candy. Everyone would come in and have candy. He was a fine judge."
Copeland also was known for his work with the Joplin Humane Society. He organized and led a campaign to replace a small, aging shelter site in 2008 with a new $5.3 million building at today's location on North Main Street. He also was a president and organizer of fundraisers for the Joplin chapter of the National Kidney Foundation.
"We are going to miss him so much," said Connie Andrews, executive director of the shelter. "He was absolutely the driving force behind getting our new shelter" for the benefit of animals and the community, she said.
Copeland also served several times on the Joplin Little Theatre board of directors and appeared in several productions. Carolyn McGowan of Webb City, and her late husband, Don, were longtime friends of Copeland.
"He was a dear person. He had a good sense of humor," she said, adding that he also served in several capacities at Webb City including on the city parks board and the Webb City Housing Authority.
A decorated U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Copeland also was a member of the Webb City American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts. He was dedicated to seeing a new home for the post constructed on North Main Street, said Jim Dawson, a legion leader and Webb City Council member.
Despite the judge's failing health this year, he continued to help with the project, Dawson said.
"One of his last goals was to see that building completed," Dawson said. Copeland was able to attend the building's grand opening ceremony July 23.
"It was wonderful to see him there" after watching his devotion to the project despite a weakening condition, Dawson said.
Perry said it was typical of the judge to devote so much of himself to others and to community causes.
"He would call me during his bad health and ask how I was doing. It wasn't about him. It was about others," Perry said of his lifelong friend. "He was just a really nice guy who cared about his community."
