A 35-year-old woman accused of keeping her two children in a locked room, where sheriff's deputies discovered a crib modified to serve as a virtual cage, was sentenced Monday to five years in prison.
Referring to the case as "horrible child abuse," Judge David Mouton assessed Kayla Abbott, of rural Reeds, the prison term at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. Abbott had pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to first-degree child endangerment in a plea deal capping the prison time she might be assessed at five years.
The endangerment case came to light in February 2021 when an elementary school principal contacted the Jasper County Sheriff's Department regarding an 8-year-old boy who was afraid to go home.
A school resource officer accompanied the boy home and made contact with his mother, Abbott, and her live-in boyfriend, Jacob Pennington. The couple were living in a detached garage on a property where the boy and Abbott's son were being kept at night in a locked room inside the main house.
A crib the younger boy slept in had been modified with another crib's side fastened to the wall above with hinges and screws to serve as lid or cover that could be lowered to created a cage from which he could not escape. A deputy noted in a probable-cause affidavit that when the boys were locked in at night, they had no access to a bathroom.
Abbott told the judge at her sentencing hearing that she and Pennington were staying in the garage so they could rent out the house.
She said she locked her boys in the room at night because Pennington was abusing her on a near-daily basis at the time and she feared what he might do to them. She said she also had concerns with the older boy's sleepwalking and thought locking him in would keep him safe.
Abbott said she had lost her job in 2019 and had nowhere else to go with her children.
She said that the youngest boy was never left in the cage that deputies found and that feces they discovered smeared on the walls of the bedroom had been left by prior occupants and not her children.
Pennington, whose endangerment case remains pending with the court, has hearing coming up later this month.
