A Jasper County judge sentenced a Carthage man Monday to 15 years in prison for molesting an 8-year-old girl in August 2021.
A jury had convicted Elmer A. Nieto, 46, of second-degree child molestation but acquitted him of more serious charges of statutory rape and statutory sodomy at a two-day trial in October.
Nieto, who could have been assessed up to life in prison on the statutory rape and sodomy counts, faced a punishment range of five to 15 years on the lesser offense of molestation. Circuit Judge Gayle Crane assessed the maximum prison term for the conviction at the conclusion of the defendant's sentencing hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
The molestation of the girl came to light when her mother noticed a mark on her chest that she suspected was hickey and asked her how she got it. The girl tried to pass it off as an accidental bruise before breaking down in tears and telling her that Nieto was responsible, the mother testified at trial.
The mother notified some other family members and police, and the girl was examined and interviewed at the Children's Center in Joplin. The allegations of rape and sodomy emerged during counseling sessions in the weeks that followed.
The girl's brother read their mother's victim-impact statement for her at the sentencing hearing. The mother said her daughter remains terrified of Nieto and that her other children have been affected psychologically by what happened to their sibling and are requiring counseling.
The mother said in her statement that she disagrees with the jury's verdict clearing the defendant of the two most serious charges. She said Nieto stole her daughter's innocence "without any remorse" and asked that the court mete out the maximum prison time allowed by law.
Defense attorney Charles Genisio, who argued at the trial that the girl's disclosures were influenced by the suspicions her mother was expressing at home to other family members, called two female co-workers of Nieto to testify to his character as a respectful, "well-mannered" man who seemed incapable to them of molesting a child.
One of them told the court that the defendant has been most helpful to her as a single mother and that he has never done anything inappropriate with her two girls. His girlfriend of 25 years testified that in her opinion Nieto was unjustly accused by a family he had helped in the past.
