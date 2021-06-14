Judge Dean Dankelson decided Monday to stack a jury’s recommended sentences for convicted child sexual abuser Daniel Franklin in a manner that they amounted to 628 years.
At a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court, the judge effectively put the 62-year-old rural Joplin man behind bars for the rest of his life.
The jury that convicted Franklin in April of 10 felony counts — three each of statutory rape and statutory sodomy, two counts of child molestation and single counts of enticement of a child and unlawful use of a weapon — had recommended that he be assessed six terms of 99 years, three of 30 years and one of four years.
In ordering some of the recommended sentences to run concurrently and others consecutively, the judge brought the trial court’s reckoning to 628 years in all.
The convictions pertain to offenses committed with three female victims between 2015 and 2017. Four of five teens who testified at the trial said Franklin forced them to play strip poker and a “sex ed” game after plying some with alcohol on “camping trips” to a trailer near Avilla.
Franklin began sexually abusing the primary victim, the girl named in seven of the counts, when she was 11, leaving her with bouts of anxiety and depression, trust issues and night terrors that she still suffers today at age 16, she told the court during the sentencing phase of the trial.
Two sisters who were her friends testified at trial that Franklin molested them four years ago, while a fourth girl, whose disclosures first brought the case to light, corroborated their accounts of being enticed into strip poker games and forced to witness “sex ed” demonstrations he committed with the primary victim.
