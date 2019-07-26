Circuit Judge Gayle Crane has taken under advisement a defense motion to suppress statements murder case defendant Lafayette Starr made to detectives following his arrest two years ago in the fatal shooting of a young Carthage man and wounding of a second victim.
Attorneys argued the motion at a hearing Thursday in Crane's courtroom in Joplin.
Paul Franco, a Kansas City attorney representing Starr, believes his client's Miranda rights, right to counsel and rights to due process were violated in the course of his arrest and interrogation as a suspect in the crime.
Starr, 32, of Springfield, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the slaying of 22-year-old Tayler Anderson and first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the nonfatal shooting of 21-year-old Gage Williams. Andersen and Williams knew Starr and were with him in a car in the early morning hours of June 13, 2017, on Gum Road near Sarcoxie.
For reasons yet to be made public in the case, the car stopped east of 37th Street and all three occupants got out. A probable-cause affidavit alleges that Starr shot Williams first with a handgun, causing Andersen to take off running. The affidavit states that Starr told Williams he would "be back for him" before chasing down Andersen and killing him.
In the meantime, Williams was able to get away from Starr and seek help at a residence nearby, according to the affidavit.
Starr was arrested and interviewed the following day at the Jasper County Jail. Franco maintains in his motion that the defendant was complaining of hearing voices and displaying other bizarre behavior that should have precluded any efforts to interrogate him as a suspect.
But Detective Paul Ayres, one of the two investigators who conducted the two-hour interview of Starr, testified at the hearing that the he was not aware of any such behavior on the part of the suspect preceding the interview and that he showed no signs of mental health issues during the course of questioning by detectives.
Ayres said Starr maintained eye contact with him throughout the interview, spoke in an intelligent and appropriate manner, and appeared to have no trouble understanding the questions Ayres asked. Franco asked Ayres if Starr began talking to himself when the detective left the room, and Ayres said he was not aware of any such behavior.
Franco questioned Ayres particularly closely about his reading of Miranda rights to the suspect. Ayres indicated that Starr began reciting the Miranda spiel along with him and said he stopped and made a comment to the suspect about his knowledge of the rights. Franco asked if he left off reading him the rest of his rights at that point. Ayres said that, as a matter of policy, he always goes ahead and completes the reading whenever suspects interrupt him in the process even if their interruption seems to indicate a thorough knowledge of their Miranda rights.
"I advised him of his rights, he said he understood them and he signed the rights waiver," Ayres said.
Franco inquired what Ayres did when Starr told him he'd had run-ins with the law before and made the statement that from what he knew, it is best to talk to an attorney because he needed to "look out" for himself and did not want his words "getting twisted up."
Ayres said he continued the interview at that point because he did not consider Starr's statement to be a clear invocation of his right to counsel.
Later in the interview, Starr reportedly said: "I think I want to go ahead and talk to a lawyer."
Franco asked Ayres if he and the other detective continued asking Starr questions after that statement as well.
"Only after Mr. Starr rescinded his right," Ayres said.
He explained that Starr subsequently indicated he wished to continue answering their questions without an attorney present.
Franco also claimed in his motion that investigators' seizure of a cellphone belonging to Starr and obtaining of search warrants in Greene County violated his client's rights. But it was pointed out by Assistant Prosecutor Kimberly Fisher that investigators never seized any cellphone belonging to Starr. The phones seized as evidence in the investigation belonged to other principals in the case, she said.
Franco indicated if that was true, he would drop that particular contention and clarify his other contention regarding warrants obtained by investigators in an amended defense motion to suppress. The judge gave Franco until Aug. 9 to file his amended motion and set another hearing on the suppression issue for Aug. 26.
