Jurors found Elmer Nieto guilty Wednesday of molesting an 8-year-old girl a year ago but were unable to shake what reasonable doubts they shared on the two most serious charges he was facing.
A jury composed of seven women and five men convicted the 46-year-old Carthage man of second-degree child molestation at the end of a two-day trial in Jasper County Circuit Court in Joplin.
The jurors, who deliberated a little less than two hours, returned verdicts of not guilty on counts of first-degree statutory rape and statutory sodomy with a child younger than 12 years old.
The girl, who is now 9, had testified Tuesday that Nieto forced her down on a bed and inflicted a bite mark, or hickey, on her chest that her mother later noticed.
The mother thought it looked like a hickey and asked her daughter how she got it. The girl initially tried to pass it off as an accidental bruise but soon broke down into tears and told her mother that Nieto was responsible, the mother testified Tuesday.
Defense attorney Charles Genisio elicited testimony on cross-examination of the mother that her reaction had been to apprise both her sister and her own mother of the matter and her suspicions that Nieto may have been sexually abusing her daughter for some time. The mother had acknowledged that the girl was present during both conversations.
At that point, it became the mother who was the driving force behind her daughter's allegations, Genisio contended during closing arguments.
When the girl was interviewed the following day at the Children's Center in Joplin, she told her interviewer, Ashley Belcher, that Nieto had caused the mark, which a nurse examiner also thought was either a hickey or a bite mark.
"Has he ever done anything else like that?" Belcher asked her on a video of the interview played for jurors Tuesday.
"Uh-huh," the girl had replied.
But she did not get into any specifics at that time.
"It wasn't until she was prompted that some of those disclosures started coming out," Genisio argued to the jury.
The allegations of rape and sodomy emerged during counseling sessions in the weeks following the Children's Center interview when the girl may have been influenced by the suspicions she was hearing expressed at home, he insinuated.
The defense called Nieto's longtime girlfriend to testify Wednesday that he had never been left alone with the girl at any time in the three years that the girl's mother and her children had been living in the U.S. after coming here from El Salvador by way of Mexico.
The day of the alleged molestation, Nieto had gone into a bedroom with her and a younger sister, according to the testimonies of state witnesses, including her mother. While the door to the bedroom had been left open, the view from the main room, where the mother and Nieto's girlfriend were talking, was obstructed by a short hallway inside the room.
Assistant Prosecutor Michael Schafer told jurors during closing arguments that there was nothing contrived about the girl's disclosures, which she had been reluctant to speak about initially as sexually abused children often are, or the manner in which they expanded to include prior incidents of rape and sodomy during counseling.
Schafer argued that the case did not boil down to one of availability as the defense maintained.
The defendant's girlfriend of many years had a financial reason to claim he had no opportunity to do what the girl said he did, Schafer argued. Nieto was her means of support.
He said the defense's argument that the girl's mother had an immigration status motive for getting her daughter to make all this up didn't make any sense.
"Try to get an 8-year-old to lie for a whole year," Schafer said.
When the girl took the witness stand Tuesday and recounted what had happened to her for the jury in tears, she most definitely was not acting, he said.
But Genisio pointed out that there were no physical findings other than the mark on her chest that corroborated the girl's allegations.
She had testified at trial that Nieto had sexually assaulted her on three occasions prior to the molestation incident in August 2021. But she had variously estimated it at five times during counseling sessions, Genisio said, and told him during a pretrial deposition that sexual abuse had been "every week."
Statutory rape and statutory sodomy convictions can carry up to life in prison in Missouri. Second-degree child molestation of a child under 12 is a Class B felony punishable by five to 15 years.
After Wednesday's split verdicts, trial Judge Gayle Crane set Nieto's sentencing hearing for Dec. 19.
