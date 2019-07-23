Settlement

Nolan Murray and his wife, Megan Murray, sued the company that owns the Econo Lodge in Joplin over their policy of not providing law enforcement a master key to a room on which they seek to serve a search warrant.

The motel provided Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team officers with guest keys instead, and they failed to open the door to E.F. Fitchpatrick's room. The lawsuit maintained that this forced officer's to attempt entry to the room through the window.

The lawsuit was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount of money.