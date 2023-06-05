NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County jury has acquitted a 57-year-old man of charges that he sexually abused two girls between late 2004 and 2007.
Jurors found Mikell L. Cotton, of rural Neosho, not guilty of all four charges that he was facing in a three-day trial ending Friday night in Newton County Circuit Court.
Cotton was accused of committing first-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree child molestation with one of the girls between December 2004 and December 2006 when she was between the ages of 10 and 12.
He was charged with attempted first-degree sodomy and first-degree child molestation with the other girl in late 2007 when she was 12.
Two misdemeanor counts of furnishing pornographic materials to a minor that the defendant originally faced were dismissed by the Newton County prosecutor's office prior to trial.
