A Jasper County jury deliberated for 15 minutes Tuesday before finding an ex-convict and reputed Joplin Honkies gang member guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Joseph D. Pryor, 30, was convicted of the offense at the conclusion of a single-day trial in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Judge Gayle Crane ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment of the defendant before his sentencing hearing May 15 and further ordered that he remain in custody with his bond set at $100,000 pending that hearing.
The charge stems from an arrest of Pryor on Dec. 27, 2020, in Duenweg when a police officer noticed a vehicle stopped at a convenience store's gas pump for an inordinate amount of time and discovered Pryor asleep or passed out in the driver's seat.
When he did not respond to attempts to wake him, the officer reached inside the vehicle and unlocked the door to assess his medical condition. At that point, Pryor suddenly woke up and jumped out of the vehicle, and the officer spotted a handgun on the driver's seat, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.
The officer asked if he was a felon, and Pryor denied that he was. Further investigation showed that he had an active warrant and a criminal history that included convictions in both Oklahoma and Missouri for possession of drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm, vehicle tampering, resisting arrest and eluding police.
Pryor was sent to prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to felony possession of both drugs and a firearm and has several other firearm arrests, according to the affidavit, which identifies the defendant as a self-proclaimed member of the Joplin Honkies prison gang.
