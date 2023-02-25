Skye

Skye, a K-9 officer, is pictured here with her handler, Deputy Joseph Deras.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday announced that its patrol K-9 Skye died suddenly Friday, Feb. 24, at her residence. K-9 Skye and her handler, Deputy Joseph Deras, were preparing for duty when Skye collapsed. She was taken to Central Pet Care where she was pronounced dead. A later examination revealed that she had a heart attack. Skye, a six-year-old bloodhound, was received by the Sheriff’s Office when she was a puppy and has been on active duty since. She was trained in article search as well as tracking lost persons or suspects.

Courtesy photo

