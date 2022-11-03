Kansas voters will weigh in Tuesday on two constitutional amendments placed on the ballot by the Legislature.
Amendment 1 would give the state House and Senate members the authority to revoke rules or regulations put in place by the governor or other state department officeholders. Amendment 2 would require that counties elect sheriffs every four years, as most Kansas counties do now.
Both proposals have generated support and opposition.
The ballot title for Amendment 1: "Legislative oversight of administrative rules and regulations. Whenever the legislature by law has authorized any officer or agency within the executive branch of government to adopt rules and regulations that have the force and effect of law, the legislature may provide by law for the revocation or suspension of any such rule and regulation, or any portion thereof, upon a vote of the members then elected or appointed and qualified in each house."
The ballot summary is as follows: "The purpose of this amendment is to provide the legislature with oversight of state executive branch agencies and officials by providing the legislature authority to establish procedures to revoke or suspend rules and regulations. A vote for this proposition would allow the legislature to establish procedures to revoke or suspend rules and regulations that are adopted by state executive branch agencies and officials that have the force and effect of law. A vote against this proposition would allow state executive branch agencies and officials to continue adopting rules and regulations that have the force and effect of law without any opportunity for the legislature to directly revoke or suspend such rules and regulations."
Advocates of the proposal include the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, multiple associations that come under regulations promulgated by state executive branch agencies, and Derek Schmidt, the Republican nominee for governor. They say the Legislature needs a better grip over the state polices and rules, that such would give the houses a more direct route to representing the people of the state.
Opponents, which include Gov. Laura Kelly, say the proposal is power grab for the Legislature, especially one that has a majority such as that exists in the body today. The Legislature currently has the authority to express displeasure or objection with regulation put forth by the executive branch, and to make laws to the contrary. The opponents say the amendment is clearly designed to make it easier for a party with a large majority to dictate regulation it favors.
ELECTED SHERIFFS
The second amendment proposal is intended to protect the position and office of county sheriff.
The state constitution historically has provided for the election of sheriffs in each county but also includes a provision that allows for a county to set up a county law enforcement department or agency with a hired or appointed director. The director would answer to a board elected by the people.
In 1974, Riley County residents voted to do just that, consequently doing away with the sheriff's department, and the Manhattan and Ogden police departments.
A “no” vote on Tuesday would maintain the state constitution as is, meaning with the provision for county voters to abolish their sheriff’s position and department.
The Kansas Sheriffs' Association supports a "yes" vote on the proposal, which would amend the constitution to specify a requirement for election of a county sheriff. Some say approval of the amendment would "enshrine" the office of county sheriff in the constitution.
The state has 105 counties, and only Riley County could not have a sheriff.
