Incumbents who hold three of the four top Kansas state offices will seek reelection at the polls Tuesday.
Incumbent Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly faces challenges by three other candidates.
Kelly, a Democrat, seeks a second term after first being elected in 2018, defeating Republican nominee Kris Kobach.
Her challengers are three-time state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican; Libertarian Seth Cordell; and independent Dennis Pyle.
• Kelly, 72, served in the Kansas Senate representing the 18th District from 2005 to 2019 and was minority whip. In 2007, she served as ranking minority member of the Kansas Ways and Means Committee. Before that, she led the Kansas Recreation and Park Association as an advocate for public parks across the state.
• Schmidt, 54, was elected Kansas attorney general in 2010 and reelected in 2014 and 2018. He is the state's second-longest-serving attorney general, according to his campaign information. Before that, he served in the Kansas Senate from 2001 to 2011. He previously served as a state senator representing part of Southeast Kansas, and was chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee and Senate majority leader.
• Cordell hails from Lyons.
• Pyle lives in Hiawatha.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
In Kansas, the lieutenant governor is elected on a joint ticket with the governor.
• Lt. Gov. David Toland, 45, is Kelly's running mate. He took office Jan. 4, 2021, after being appointed by Kelly as lieutenant governor, replacing Lynn Rogers, who left office 2021 to become Kansas treasurer.
• Katie Sawyer is Schmidt's running mate. Sawyer and her husband run a farm operation in McPherson County. She serves as a senior constituent services professional in the Kansas congressional delegation.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
A Republican who has served as secretary of state, Kris Kobach will face off against Democrat attorney and former prosecutor Chris Mann in a race for attorney general.
• Kobach, 54, of Lawrence, served two terms as the state’s secretary of state beginning in 2011. He lost his bid for governor in 2018 to Kelly. He was raised in Topeka and received a bachelor’s degree in government from Harvard College; he graduated with a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Oxford University before attending Yale Law School. He worked in law before running unsuccessfully in 2004 for the U.S. House.
• Mann, of Lawrence, has served in law enforcement as a police officer and then attended law school to become a prosecutor in Wyandotte County. During his tenure, he served as the Kansas Advisory Board chair of Mothers Against Drunk Drivers. He also served on the national MADD board from 2014 until 2020.
In 2014, he became a lawyer for the Kansas Securities Commission; in 2016, he opened his own law firm to represent people who could not afford an attorney.
SECRETARY OF STATE
Voters will choose from three candidates, including incumbent Scott Schwab, for secretary of state. Challengers are Democrat Jeanna Repass and Cullene Lang, a Libertarian.
• Schwab, 49, of Kansas City, has served in the post since 2019. He is a former member of the Kansas House of Representatives, representing District 49 from 2003 to 2006 and from 2009 to 2019. Schwab earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Fort Hays State University. After college, he worked as an agent for the Kansas Farm Bureau until 1999. He worked in the sales field until 2010 and then became the executive vice president of CompDME.
• Repass, age unavailable, is a Democrat from Overland Park. She started her professional life with a career in radio media advertising. She then worked in mission outreach, which included becoming director of urban outreach at the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood. She left that work to pursue volunteerism at the high school attended by her children before deciding to run for the secretary of state's office.
• Lang hails from Paola.
STATE TREASURER
Two challengers and incumbent Lynn Rogers are vying for election as state treasurer. The challengers are Republican Steven Johnson and Libertarian Steve Roberts.
• Rogers, 64, a Democrat from Wichita, was sworn in as the state's 41st state treasurer Jan. 4, 2021. He is a businessman, former state senator and former Wichita Board of Education president. He was elected to the Kansas Senate in 2016. He represented the 25th Senate District, which includes parts of Wichita, from 2017 to 2019. During that time he served as the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Financial Institutions and Insurance, and was a member of the Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs, and the Senate Committee on Agriculture. He also served on the Legislative Post Audit Committee. He went on to serve as lieutenant governor from 2019 to 2021.
• Johnson, 56, of Assaria, is a member of the Kansas House of Representatives, representing District 108. He assumed office Jan. 10, 2011. His current term ends Jan. 9, 2023. He currently serves as chairman of the House Taxation Committee. Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Kansas State University in 1988 and his MBA from the University of Chicago in 1993. His professional experience includes owning and operating a farm.
• Roberts lives in Overland Park.
