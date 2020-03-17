PITTSBURG, Kan. — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas Crossing Casino will temporarily close beginning at 2 a.m. Wednesday until March 30.
“The temporary closure of our casino is the best thing to do for our employees and guests,” said Jeff McKain, general manager, in a statement. “Fortunately, we have not yet had any COVID-19 cases at the facility, though we feel it is important to take preventive steps to limit the risks of community spread.”
All employees will be paid during the closure. Some staff will remain onsite to clean and maintain the facility.
The adjoining Hampton Inn will remain open.
