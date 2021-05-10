CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Dallas Gossett, whose sister LaDonna Allen is a member of the Carl Junction City Council, plans on walking his dog in town this Saturday.
While doing so, he will be doing what he does on most daily walks with Destiny — ridding the world of at least a little bit of its litter.
Gossett and Destiny have been involved in cleanups in Wichita, Olathe and Pittsburg in Kansas, and now will participate in the inaugural community cleanup event slated from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Carl Junction. The Carl Junction Community Center parking lot, 303 N. Main St., will be the staging area. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. The cleanup day will go on rain or shine.
Gossett, 52, of Overland Park, Kansas, and Destiny, 4, have been taking daily walks for the past several years. Anywhere they decide to walk, a trash bag is coming too.
“If Destiny sees me grab a trash bag, she knows it’s time for a walk,” Gossett said.
The Joplin Humane Society is co-hosting Saturday’s event in Carl Junction and plans to bring at least four adoptable shelter dogs that can go on group cleanup walks. Lex Evelhaoch, volunteer coordinator at the Joplin shelter, said she thinks the idea is wonderful and is beneficial for all parties involved.
“I think it’s amazing,” she said. “If you’re going to be out and about walking anyway, and you see some trash, why not pick it up? It helps the environment and your dog is getting exercise. It would be great for our dogs. It’s a win-win.”
Gossett said his mission is to educate individuals on their ability to affect the environment. His sister, Allen, said she’s asking the city of Carl Junction to revisit the idea of recycling and hopes Saturday’s event draws a good turnout.
“People can meet Destiny, and he (Gossett) can explain why it’s important,” she said. “We’re wanting to start near the skate park where trash has built up along the trees and the walking trails.”
“I know this will be the first one,” Gossett said, “but if this takes off, we can make it an annual thing.”
Gossett said he found Destiny several years ago in Barton County when she was only a few weeks old, likely abandoned and malnourished. On the drive home, Gossett decided to keep her. The two have become inseparable. She was named Destiny because Gossett said it was fate that they found each other.
“I was destined to find her,” he said. “I don’t think she would’ve made it.”
On the daily walks, he said he picks up approximately 260 bags of trash per year.
“The idea (of his effort) is to get the younger generation educated about this because it really is an issue,” Gossett said. “There’s a litter problem in every city. When you look in the ocean, and you see how much garbage it has, this has to stop now. I think it is sad animals have to pay for our laziness. All of this is fixable.”
Litter can harm water quality and plant health, degrade natural areas and hurt wildlife.
Mass production of plastics started in the 1950s and has increased from 1.5 million tons per year to the current level of 280 million tons per year. About a third of production now is disposable packaging, according to environmental sources.
Of the 50 billion pieces of litter, 24 billion are along roadways and 26 billion are along waterways, according to the Keep America Beautiful 2020 National Litter Study.
“I hate seeing garbage anywhere, and once you start doing it, you begin seeing it everywhere,” Gossett said. “We see single-use plastic bags, straws and plastic bottles everywhere. We also try to recycle what we find.”
The public can keep up with Destiny and Gossett’s latest achievements on a Facebook page called “Destiny and Her Human Save the World.”
