A Baxter Springs, Kansas, man Monday drew a five-year prison sentence in Missouri when he pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-wife with a set of brass knuckles at a Joplin motel.
Corbin A. Caldwell, 47, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of second-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon and calling for the five-year term.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea arrangement and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon length of sentence with credit for having already served 242 days in jail.
The conviction pertains to an incident March 25, 2022, at a West Seventh Street motel in Joplin.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Caldwell struck his ex-wife in the head with his fist while wearing a set of brass knuckles. The blow caused "multiple lacerations to the right side of (her) head" and severe bleeding, according to the affidavit.
A second assault case remains pending against the defendant in connection with an alleged attack on another woman in March 2021 at a residence on West 15th Street in Joplin.
Caldwell is accused of hitting a 37-year-old Webb City woman in the face with both his fist and a baton on that occasion. She was left bleeding profusely from her nose, according to the probable-cause affidavit filed in that case, which has a hearing set for March 6 in Judge Dean Dankelson's courtroom.
