WICHITA, Kan. — A federal grand jury has indicted a Columbus man on charges of producing and possessing child pornography.
A grand jury in U.S. District Court in Wichita handed up an indictment this week charging Joel Cypert, 35, of the offenses following an investigation by agents of Homeland Security Investigations and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The U.S. attorney's office in Kansas said in a news release announcing the indictment that Cypert is accused of creating sexually explicit images of a prepubescent minor.
