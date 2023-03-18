TOPEKA — A top public defender in Kansas says the state is at a crisis point on the 60th anniversary of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that guarantees legal representation for those who can’t afford to hire an attorney.
Heather Cessna, executive director of the Kansas State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services, said the shortage is a disaster that is years in the making.
“We sort of saw this avalanche coming, and we’re trying to give warning of it,” Cessna said.
Cessna said the governor and Legislature have made investments in the public defense system, but there is still a need for better funding.
“We’re definitely having trouble finding enough attorneys to be able to staff cases in a timely manner in compliance with the Sixth Amendment,” Cessna said.
On March 18, 1963, the U.S. Supreme Court in Gideon v. Wainwright ruled that under the Sixth Amendment, states are required to provide attorneys for people with felony charges who couldn’t afford to retain counsel. The Sixth Amendment guarantees the right to a public trial without unnecessary delay, the right to an attorney, and the right to an impartial jury.
National public defender standards stipulate attorneys should have a minimum of 20 hours to work a low-level case, and up to 200 to 300 hours per higher-level case.
BIDS handles about 85% of adult felony criminal cases in Kansas. The board’s attorneys were only able to spend an average of 11 hours per case during the 2022 fiscal year.
“They have to triage cases and steal time — either from other cases or from their evenings or weekends or holidays — in order to be able to provide that effective assistance of counseling in each individual case,” Cessna said. “And the problem with that is you’re not always going to be able to steal from one area of your life, to take that time to put into your cases for a sustained period of time.”
Cessna said the agency needs more funding in the upcoming fiscal year to help lessen these excessive caseloads, which lead to high turnovers rates.
House lawmakers recommended a BIDS request to expand public defender offices, potentially increasing services in Wyandotte, Crawford, Cherokee and Labette countiues. The request is expected to be discussed at the end of the session.
In a January news conference, Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert said the shortage of court-appointed attorneys is especially dire in rural areas.
“Even in our urban areas, the people willing to take those appointments is dwindling,” Luckert said. “In part that’s because of the needs of the Board of Indigents’ Defense Services and their budget issues. So we already start with that as a problem, but certainly in the rural areas is also a manpower issue.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.