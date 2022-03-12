MANHATTAN, Kan. — A new study being conducted by Kansas State University researchers is looking at ways to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in soil in the hopes of finding affordable methods that could be replicated around the country.
Ganga Hettiarachchi is a professor of soil and environmental chemistry and is leading the research with her team through a $700,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
“I came to know that the elevated blood lead levels in children in (the) urban core in Kansas City is about nine times higher than the national average,” Hettiarachchi said. “And then nearly 50% of the parcels they tested, tested soil lead concentrations greater than 400 parts per million.”
Lead levels in bare soil at 400ppm and above on residential property or child-occupied facilities are considered hazardous by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). At the same time, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states there is no safe amount of lead for humans.
Excavation is typically the remediation strategy for highly elevated lead soil concentrations, but Hettiarachchi said that isn’t always a realistic option for areas with lower — but still potentially dangerous — soil lead levels.
Her team will use methods that include adding phosphorus to prevent the lead in soil from moving. The methods tested will look at initial results but also examine how long the treatment lasts.
During the study Hettiarachchi plans to meet with the communities where research is being conducted to provide information of findings. She believes Kansas City could become a model for other cities across the nation and be adopted by the CDC Childhood Lead Poisoning prevention program.
“There are a lot of people willing to understand,” she said, “and really ready to adopt these kinds of treatments to reduce bioavailability.”
