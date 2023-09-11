There’s only so much until it’s gone.
It’s a scary statement for those who rely on aquifers for irrigated crop ground, especially as drought conditions continue to persist in western Kansas and the Midwest. Farmers and policymakers continue to question what can be done to ensure water is available for future generations.
The eighth annual Kansas Ag Growth Summit, held last month in Manhattan, brought ag professionals together for collaborative discussion on statewide issues related to water rights.
The Ogallala High Plains Aquifer is depleting and water availability is an issue that affects all Kansans. As such, action is needed to keep this resource intact for the future of farming. Ag economist Nathan Hendricks took the stage to share an update on the aquifer’s continued depletion.
“As we lose the aquifer, it does have an impact on the (land) values we estimate. Saturated thickness is worth about $4 to $15 per acre for each foot of saturated thickness underneath,” Hendricks said. “The value of the aquifer is not just for landowners.”
Hendricks shared numbers related to the land over the aquifer, which spans 112 million acres from South Dakota to Texas. For Kansans, fertilizer expenditures are nearly 25% higher in western Kansas than in any other part of the state. In a spend-money-to-make-money scenario, the push for producers to retire water rights isn’t as easy as it seems from a management perspective.
“In some ways, the solution seems simple: Just use less water, and the aquifer will hold on,” Hendricks said. “But the question naturally comes up: ‘Is it worth it to use less water?' The economics are pretty simple. Are the benefits in the future of extending the life of the aquifer greater than any cost? Unfortunately, I’m not going to have an authoritative answer to that question today.”
Attendees were led into breakout groups to discuss three major questions: What improvements can be made to state water programs? What new programs should be implemented to help producers and businesses? What is needed to encourage farmer adoption and participation?
Improvements to existing programs
USDA programs are exceptional in providing resources to producers across the state, but funding often goes unused because the application process becomes too convoluted and lengthy. Attendees recommended a simplified and centralized system for farmers to get enrolled.
Streamlined processing alongside greater marketing, education and outreach are needed to share the USDA programs available. Stakeholders suggested a higher priority toward developing an economic analysis of the aquifer’s depletion. Such an analysis would demonstrate the depletion’s severity and impact on all Kansas sectors. Many of these solutions can be used statewide even if each operation looks different.
“Conditions differ. Everything is different. If you go to different places, the rate of aquifer declines with remaining saturated thickness,” Hendricks said. “All these things differ across the aquifer. (Specific) solutions that make sense in one area (won’t always) make sense in another.”
What new programs can be implemented?
Attendees discussed new avenues to promote overall lower water usage.
The first step, they said, starts in the Legislature for increased funding through the farm bill to improve aquifer research and development. The second step, they said, is making the research available and local. One such example is to start an ambassador program to mentor neighbors in conservation practices and plant crop varieties that use less water. Studies show a farmer is more likely to adopt conservation practices or retire water rights if his neighbor is doing the same thing.
“Unfortunately, as we all know, the aquifer is depleted, especially in the western portions. As that aquifer depletes, we can’t extract the water as fast and at some point, irrigated crop production becomes infeasible,” Hendricks said. “We’re starting to see that play out in some areas where we’re starting to see irrigated acres decline.”
Progress toward less irrigated cropland is gradual, but not fast enough, according to Hendricks. Many farmers find the risk too great to use less water at the risk of lower yields and lower profits.
“Some argue we can actually be more profitable by using a bit less water and using less pumping expenses to maintain yields,” Hendricks said. “There are costs of learning new techniques, management costs of all those adjustments and certainly some exposure to more risk and uncertainty.”
How to encourage farmer adoption and participation
To encourage the adoption of these methods, stakeholders recommended getting more boots on the ground to share the value of conservation efforts with farmers.
Promoting crop variety trials that use less water will make transitions more palatable to farmers in aquifer regions. The long-term goal is how best to value the benefits of water retention and how retiring water rights will help the aquifer ecosystem.
