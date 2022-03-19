The scene was grim, a wooded hillside with dozens of people strewn about, screaming for help. Many were bleeding from a variety of wounds.
Fortunately, the scene was a simulation, set up on the east side of the KCU-Joplin medical campus. The gruesome wounds were fake and the screaming was for show, but that only reduced the stress level slightly for the first- and second-year medical students participating in Saturday’s mass-casualty training.
“They did a real good job of staging this, we got all muddy and the fake blood and we got into the dirt,” said Kaitlin Bierman, a first-year medical student who “died” from an asthma attack. “It helps you, you don’t really understand because you’re not injured, but it helps you understand how hopeless people feel in those situations and how they’re just screaming and crying for help.
“I take from this the importance of triaging patients accurately, getting them to the appropriate medical care accurately and in an efficient manner, and understanding in an emergency situation you’re not going to have all the resources you normally would.”
Bierman was one of about 40 to 50 students who participated in the exercise, the first of its kind at the Joplin medical school.
Dr. Rebecca Bowden, director of simulations, helped gather the victims, using makeup and fake blood, and put them in the proper places to play their roles.
Bowden said the school had planned a much bigger mass-casualty exercise at Missouri Southern State University campus in 2020, but the pandemic forced its cancellation.
“We were less than a month from rolling when everything got shut down with the pandemic,” Bowden said. “We had Joplin Fire Department and METS Ambulance and MSSU students lined up. We had everything in place to do that on MSSU’s campus in a much broader kind of perspective. Then we didn’t know if we were going to be able to do that this year, so we did a very limited, on-campus kind of event. The hope is, back to MSSU next year.”
Emma Bowman, a second-year medical student and incident commander for the simulation, said: “The goal of the sim is to put students in this uncomfortable, stressful situation that will come with mass casualty disasters that can happen anywhere and any time. We’re hoping this kind of gives the students an opportunity to put themselves in a position that is very low risk, and then kind of understand what is needed in such high stress situations.”
Bowman said second-year students acted as the first responders and rescuers, while first-year students played the role of victims. The “rescuers” didn’t know in advance what the scenario was.
Cyril Abadir, a first-year student from Arizona, was among the first of the victims that rescuers found. He lay on the ground, covered in dirt with (fake) blood all over his head and arm.
“I’ve got a dislocated shoulder, a busted lip, a broken nose, some missing teeth,” he said after the first rescuers came through to check on him.
Those rescuers determined he was conscious, breathing, and not in immediate danger, so they went down the hill to check on other victims.
“They asked if I could see and hear them, they checked my airway, breathing and circulation, made sure that was all stable,” Abadir said as he lay waiting for others to carry him to safety. “They kept asking questions ... What was hurting? Could I feel certain parts of my body ... checking my consciousness and making sure nothing is life-threatening so far.”
Abadir said he jumped at the chance to participate in the exercise.
“I thought it was a good opportunity to get real-life experience, even though I’m the victim, what a real triage, mass-casualty event would be like,” he said. “I don’t get to do the hands-on training yet, but I get to see what other people would do who are more trained than me. This is a real life thing that can actually happen, especially when you’re going into emergency medicine, so having that kind of hands-on training early on, even though it’s all simulated, it’s still valuable.”
Some of the professors monitoring the exercise were there for Joplin’s most traumatic mass-casualty event — the May 22, 2011, tornado, which ultimately claimed 161 lives.
Dr. Robert Arnce, assistant professor at KCU and an emergency room doctor at Freeman Health System, said this kind of training is vital to medical students because they can’t predict when they could be called on to help in an event like this.
Arnce has worked three mass-casualty events in Joplin, including the Joplin Tornado, and he’s worked in the ER through the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Think about where we’re standing, this building wouldn’t have been here had it not been for the Joplin tornado, so for those of us emergency doctors and physicians who lived through the tornado, that worked through the tornado and dealt with the aftermath of the tornado, it hits really close to home,” Arnce said. “So it’s a special thing here to know how to handle these events. Then in light of what’s happening in the world right now, you never know when even the public might have to respond and take care of someone who’s severely injured.”
