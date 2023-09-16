Our vacation to Alaska in August was nothing short of spectacular. We expected no less.
Escaping 10 days of scorching temperatures in the Four-State Area was a bonus.
A return trip to Alaska — commonly referred to as “The Last Frontier” and “The Land of the Midnight Sun” — was over three decades in the making.
I, wife Cheryl, our children and a family friend were one of a three-vehicle caravan traveling over 11,000 miles during the summer of 1991. Camping for 37 consecutive nights, my parents and in-laws rounded out the caravan.
One of the sites Cheryl and I revisited was the Russian River. Every year, thousands of visitors experience the diverse, abundant wildlife inhabiting this area. When paying the daily-use fee, we told an employee that our last visit to Russian River was 32 years ago.
“A lot has changed since then,” she replied, “but I think you’ll still enjoy your visit.”
The Russian River, located in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge of the Chugach National Forest, flows 13 miles northward from the glacially carved Kenai Mountains into the Kenai River — world-renowned for trophy king salmon fishing.
The Kenai-Russian River Confluence lies 40 miles east of Soldotna and 110 miles south of Anchorage. The area combines important cultural heritage sights and breathtaking scenery. The crystal-clear Russian River is one of the most popular fishing destinations in south-central Alaska.
Over 150,000 people annually visit the Russian River Campground, Ferry Access Site, Sportsman’s Boat Launch, Russian River Falls, Russian Lakes Trail and K’Bec Heritage Sight.
All five species of Pacific salmon inhabit the Kenai-Russian River watershed: sockeye (red), chinook (king), coho (silver), chum (dog) and pink (humpy). Dolly Varden char and rainbow trout also swim these waters.
The most sought-after fish in the Russian River is sockeye salmon. Two sockeye populations spawn here: an initial run from early-June to mid-July, and a late run from mid-July to late-August. Sockeyes may be legally harvested for table fare from July 11-Aug. 20.
In late July 1991, our group spent the night at the Russian River Campground, which now consists of 83 campsites and 130 day-use parking spaces.
Our stay was much too short, but my father-in-law, Bill Crusa, of Carl Junction, and I made the most of it by landing several savage-fighting reds between 6 and 10 pounds.
The boardwalk along the Russian River from the Grayling parking lot to the confluence includes multiple access points for anglers. We were advised several times by park personnel and tourists to be “bear aware” at all times.
During salmon runs, brown and black bears are commonly seen at the Russian and Kenai rivers. With only a short season to store fat reserves for winter hibernation, bears pursue fish in both rivers, rest on the banks, travel the trails and boardwalk and meander in the campground.
On our walk to and from the confluence, we observed — at a safe distance, of course — a mother bear and her two cubs and another adult bear. The sightings were 15 minutes apart.
To our dismay, we saw the discards of multiple fish heads and attached backbones littering shallow water and the bank. This was after the reds were filleted by fishermen. Several species of seagulls occupied the area for easy pickings. This reckless behavior is disconcerting. It’s an angler’s responsibility to take every precaution to reduce bear-human conflicts.
Anglers are encouraged to remove fish whole to fillet them off-site or take them to a local commercial processor. If an angler chooses to fillet their fish on-site, cleaning tables at the Kenai-Russian River Confluence and ferry are available.
If an angler fillets fish on the bank, which is highly discouraged, they are advised to cut the carcass into pieces and toss them in fast-moving water.
Although we weren’t fishing, our eyes were continually on the lookout for bears. In the event of an encounter, bear spray would’ve been our primary line of defense. And we were prepared to use it.
The confluence was more popular than a 1950s drive-in on a Saturday night. Dozens of anglers were determined to land the wall-hanger of their dreams. Others were simply content to fill their daily creel limit.
I’d bet my life savings that some anglers did both.
