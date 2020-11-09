MONETT, Mo. — The Monett Board of Education has appointed Kent Medlin to serve as interim superintendent for the remainder of the 2020-21 academic year.
Medlin succeeds Superintendent Russ Moreland, who died on Nov. 3 at age 50. He said in a statement that he is honored to be named interim superintendent.
Medlin holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Missouri State University and a doctorate in education from the University of Arkansas. Before retiring in 2017, he spent 13 years as superintendent in Willard. He also worked as a chemistry teacher and administrator in Springfield and as a principal in Lamar and Willard.
Following his retirement, Medlin worked as the director of operations for the Missouri Educators’ Trust and as an education team facilitator for Paragon Architecture. Most recently, he was an interim administrator for the Springfield School District.
