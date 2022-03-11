Looking back on things now, I was a walking, talking ticking time bomb at the start of 2018. Or at least my heart was.
Bad hearts run in my family — my older brother succumbed to heart-related health problems in 2019; my grandfather also died from a heart attack long before I was born. Add to that the fact that I was carrying 300-plus pounds on my 5-foot-11 inch frame and eating double cheeseburgers every day for years at the Globe, it’s a wonder I even made it to 2018, let alone 2022.
How it began:
In July of 2018, when I was 48 years old, my dad and I attended a Joplin Outlaws baseball game. I ate two chicken sandwiches that night, and I had a sudden bout of painful heartburn as we walked back to his truck. The pain was centered just below my breastbone, just above the stomach. It flared up again later that night, same spot, when the wife and I went to Webb City Walmart. Pushing the cart around, the pain grew very uncomfortable, but I wasn’t spooked. It was heartburn, I told myself, or acid reflux; something that had plagued me for years. I began popping Tums like they were breath mints. When it didn’t go away, I saw my doctor, Randy Bowles, who gave me some top-of-the-line antacids. I thought I was set. Heartburn, nothing more.
Sadly, what I didn’t know at the time was that I was dying. The pain wasn’t occurring after I ate, but when I exerted myself, walking up to my third-floor desk at the Globe or walking out to my car in the parking lot. Trying to lose weight, I would walk Mt. Hope Cemetery during the evenings. In early 2018, I could make a complete circuit without stopping. By August of that year, I was forced to stop twice walking the same route. Even walking to work in the mornings, I would stop and lean against the wall, catching my breath, clutching that hurting spot just below the sternum. None of this registered with me at the time. Heartburn, I again told myself.
In early August 2018, Katy and I took a weekend vacation to Lake of the Ozarks. She took a picture of me that first night, standing in the bedroom of our rented cabin; that picture still haunts me today. I looked tired, overweight, depressed, sad — lifeless. We explored Osage Beach, and my familiar pain was becoming more frequent; flaring up when I walked from our car to a nearby store, or even walking from one room to another before sitting back down inside the cabin. Clearly, I told Katy that night, the medicine Dr. Bowles gave me wasn’t working. The morning we left for home, I lugged our twin suitcases up two flights of stairs to put in the trunk of our car; when I got there, the pain was back again, worse than ever — I felt a tingling in the back of my teeth, and I was blinking away spots and breaking out in a cold sweat; for a moment, I nearly passed out.
That next week I again saw Dr. Bowles. I told him the medication he’d prescribed me hadn’t quite stopped the pain. He looked puzzled — the medication should have taken care of the problem, he told me. At that point, reluctantly, I told him about the incident in Osage Beach. I almost didn't tell him — why, I have no clue. Maybe deep down I knew all my troubles were heart related and I just didn't want to face that fact. Still, I shudder to think what would have happened if I'd kept that incident to myself and walked out of his office still believing the "heartburn" lie.
When I told him about the incident, I noticed a look of concern shadow his face. He immediately set me up with a stress test — an order that I now know probably saved my life (and I've told him this on several occasions). The test was conducted by my cardiologist, Dr. John Cox. It was shut down after 25 seconds. It was plain to see. I had a clogged and dying heart.
“I thought it was GERD,” I said, still in shock and disbelief after being told I would most likely need stents or surgery.
“It’s NOT GERD,” Cox told me, "there's something wrong with your heart," and he was right, of course. I needed him to tell me that. It was time I quit lying to myself and face reality.
The procedure
On Aug. 23, 2018, I went in for what everyone thought would be a routine cardiac catheterization to “see” the blockages in my heart arteries. I kissed my wife, was wheeled into the procedure room at 8 a.m. and went under.
When I woke up, it was 28 hours later, and my chest felt like it was on fire.
So here’s what happened — a story I’ve pieced together from doctors and loved ones. My surgeon — Dr. Jamal Rabbi — couldn’t get the catheter into my arteries — they were just too clogged. Three of my veins were blocked at 90%, including the Left Main and Circumflex. Very uncommon, I was told, and I was probably just weeks away from having a full-blown widow maker.
Stents were out of the question; I needed open-heart surgery — and quickly. I apparently was brought back up out of the initial anesthesia and told what was to happen to me. My wife said I teared up when they told me, nodding groggily as they shaved my chest and kept telling me quit crossing my legs, an old habit of mine. I remember none of this — it’s a black hole in my memory to this day.
I was put back under for a second time that morning and, at 10:22 a.m., I underwent a nearly 6-hour surgery. The saphenous vein was taken from my left leg at 11:33 a.m. Next, an 8-inch surgical cut was made, and my breastbone was sawed with a steel bone saw, and the left side of my rib cage elevated so the surgeons could reach my heart (no wonder my chest felt like an elephant was napping on it). My heart was stopped and hooked to a machine at 12:30 p.m. while they worked on the muscle, the leg vein grafted into all this precious plumbing to avoid the three clogged arteries. When everything was sewn together and my heart taken off the machine at 2:31 p.m., she started right back up, thank goodness; it didn't need to be shocked awake. Dr. Rabbi told my wife Katy that I was "very lucky" but that I would "fly very well."
How it's going
Well, I’m still here — thank goodness. I’m 70 pounds lighter and walking everyday — without any pain. The fact that I never had a heart attack has helped my health tremendously — although I have three clogged arteries, my heart muscle itself never suffered any damage, and for that I am forever grateful. In fact, during a stress test I took last year I was able to keep at it for 10-plus minutes before they told me to stop, a big confidence booster for me.
The biggest change I’ve had to make, and by far the most difficult one, was revamping what I eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I no longer eat fried or fatty foods — period. That ended the moment I stepped foot inside my house after leaving the hospital. And I can proudly say that I’ve eaten one hamburger — just one — since August, 2018. Truth be told it really didn't even taste all that good. Prior to my surgery, I was famed at the Globe for my love of Wendy’s double cheeseburgers, and would eat a hamburger probably three or four times a week; now, fast food tastes like slabs of salt, and I'm shocked by how much of it saturates every restaurant dish. I now eat tons of vegetables — the more colors, I’m told, the better it is for me. I probably eat four or five family-sized bags of vegetables each week. I eat lots of fish and chicken for protein — grilled, never fried. I steer clear of red meats, mostly steak and hamburger. I eat a lot of Lean Cuisine dinners now to help manage my weight and snack on tons of fruits (love my seedless red grapes). For dessert, I have adopted yogurt as my preferred treat (cherry Greek yogurt), and mostly drink water or iced tea. I try to avoid caffeine at all costs and drink absolutely no soda (though I do admit a secret love, and occasional sips, of Dr. Pepper Zero).
Since early 2021, I’ve religiously counted my calories as well, after I noticed I was starting to gain weight even while eating “healthy” foods. I am now averaging about 1,580 calories per day, and I haven’t gone over 12,000 calories in a week’s time for more than a year. My weight is down to 235, and I still need to do a much better job here; my original goal weight I told the physicians back in 2018 was 220, so I’m getting there — slowly and steadily. My recent blood work came back A-OK last November, so the daily statin that I’m taking for the rest of my life is doing its job, preventing plaque buildup.
What has helped me a ton is a special chicken/noodle dish that I eat for lunch at work each day, because lunch times were always my biggest bugaboo. This dish, created by my wonderful mother, consists of white breast chicken steamed in a crockpot, with yolk-free noodles, fat-free chicken broth and a dash of pepper — absolutely no salt. Total calories — 190. I have eaten this lunch at work — along with a fat-free cheese stick, grapes, a handful of Goldfish crackers, and cherry yogurt — every work day since 2018, and no, I haven’t grown tired of it. In fact, I look forward to it, because each day I eat this healthy lunch instead of my old lunch of a double cheeseburger with large fries, means an extra day for me on this Earth.
That's a good tradeoff, I think.
