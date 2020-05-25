A live candidate forum for those running for Joplin City Council will be held Tuesday by KGCS-TV.
The forum will be conducted at 6 p.m. in the council chambers on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St., and broadcast live on KGCS-TV.
Voters in the June 2 election will decide four races. There are 11 candidates for five seats.
Two are to be elected to four-year general seats, and there are four candidates for that race: Shawna Ackerson, Josh Bard, incumbent Keenan Cortez and Christina Williams.
One person is to be elected to a two-year general seat that is currently held by appointee Anthony Monteleone. His challenger is Josh Shackles.
There are three candidates for a Zone 2 seat: Chuck Copple, Harvey Hutchinson and Jim Scott.
In Zone 3, incumbent Phil Stinnett faces a challenge by Steve Urie.
The host for the forum is Judy Stiles, KGCS general manager and host of the "Newsmakers" interview program.
"KGCS has broadcast City Council meetings with a focus on city government since the station’s inception," Stiles said in a statement. "The candidate forum is another way we can help residents learn more about these individuals prior to voting on June 2."
In addition to airing live, the forum will be rebroadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. The program will also be posted to the station's YouTube channel, "KGCS Missouri Southern." The forum will be available for viewing on the City Council page at joplinmo.org.
Voters may attend the live forum, but there is reduced seating available because of social distancing restrictions, city spokesperson Lynn Onstot said.
KGCS operates as a service of the communication department at Missouri Southern State University. Programming may be seen over the air on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.