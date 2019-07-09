KGCS-TV, the television station at Missouri Southern State University, will change channels later this week.
Equipment will be installed at the transmitter Thursday morning. After the work is completed, viewers will be able to see programming on channel 21. The station has been operating on channel 22 since moving to a digital signal in 2008.
People using antennas to receive KGCS will need to rescan their television receivers to pick up the new channel.
The change is because of the government reallocation of broadcast frequencies. KGCS, which operates as a service of the MSSU communication department, will continue to provide local programming highlighting the university and the Joplin region.
