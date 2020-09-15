The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department seeks child vendors to participate in the upcoming Outdoor Kids’ Garage Sale.
The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of Schifferdecker Aquatic Center, located at Fourth Street and Schifferdecker Avenue. It is designed for children to run their own booth and learn about sales, marketing and merchandising through selling toys, games, sports equipment, clothing or other gently used items.
To participate, children must be between 5 and 12 years old, provide their own start bank for their booth and preregister by paying a fee of $10. Vendors will receive one table in their sale space.
To register, call 417-625-4750 or go to joplinparks.org.
