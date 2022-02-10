A Joplin-area man accused of abducting a 13-year-old girl from East Prairie in January and sexually assaulting her now stands charged with having done the same with another teen last year.
Additional counts of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree statutory rape and two more counts of first-degree statutory sodomy were filed this week in Jasper County Circuit Court on Grant D. Henson, 19.
The new charges pertain to another 13-year-old girl who Henson purportedly met through Snapchat, picked up in July in Wheatland in Hickory County, and drove back to his residence on Cactus Lane northwest of Joplin city limits, where he sexually assaulted her.
A probable-cause affidavit states that, just like he did in January with the girl he picked up in the southeast Missouri town of East Prairie, Henson tried to make the first girl throw her phone out of the vehicle on the drive back to Joplin, telling her that police could track her whereabouts from the phone and he didn't want to go to jail because of it. She refused to throw it out, telling him it was only a Wi-Fi-capable phone, according to the affidavit.
The document states that Jasper County deputies were made aware of the missing girl's presence in the Joplin area July 10 when her phone pinged off an area cellphone tower. A tip from a neighbor of Henson's that he had a young girl in his company led to discovery of the girl at his home.
The girl was returned to Hickory County in central Missouri, but no forensic interview of the girl was conducted at the time and no charges were filed.
With the abduction of the second girl in January and the charging of Henson with kidnapping, child molestation, child abuse and two counts of statutory sodomy in her case, Jasper County investigators had the first girl interviewed at the Children's Center in Butler.
The girl from Hickory County told investigators that Henson took her into his bedroom and raped her repeated times, according to the affidavit.
The girl told investigators that she was afraid Henson "was going to hurt her or kill her the whole time" and that she felt "helpless" and too scared to try to escape, according to the affidavit.
She said Henson also made her get out her phone and send text messages to family members, including her mother, assuring them that she was OK. He made her delete her contacts and wanted her to "crush" the phone to ensure that it would not end up landing him in jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.