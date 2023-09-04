Koby Prater, PharmD, was elected new president of the Missouri Pharmacy Association at its 2023 Annual Conference held recently. His term began Aug. 27.
Prater is a pharmacist and business owner of two pharmacies in Seneca and Sarcoxie.
During the conference, Prater was presented with the 2023 Incoming President Award McKesson Plaque. He was also presented with the National Community Pharmacists Association’s Leadership Plaque, acknowledging the time, talent and commitment required to lead a state pharmacy association.
Prater received his doctor of pharmacy degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2010. At that time, he realized his childhood dream of owning the pharmacy his parents had established in 1980 in Seneca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.