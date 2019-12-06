MIAMI, Okla. — Following a half-year search, Kyle Stafford has been named the 16th president of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
Stafford, currently the vice president of university advancement at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma, will begin Jan. 6. He succeeds Jeff Hale, who retired at the end of July after 11 years as president.
The decision was made Thursday by the school’s Board of Regents. Board chairman Tucker Link said in a news release he was “thrilled” with the selection.
“His leadership role at Southeastern Oklahoma State University has prepared him well for this position," Link said in a statement. "We look forward to the continued success and growth of NEO under his direction and guidance.”
Late last month, Stafford was one of three candidates still in contention for the vacancy. Other finalists were Mark Rasor, vice president for fiscal affairs at NEO and the interim president since Hale's departure, and Melissa K. Mahan, with Texas A&M University-San Antonio. All three were selected by a search committee.
“As part of the interview process, Dr. Stafford met with (NEO) students, faculty, staff, administrators and community members, and all stakeholders are very excited to welcome Dr. Stafford to campus,” said Jordan Adams, coordinator of public information and marketing for the college. “Our executive plan goes through 2020, so over the next year, we are excited to develop a new vision with Dr. Stafford for the future of NEO.”
Stafford holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southeastern and earned his doctorate in higher education management from Northcentral University, an online university headquartered in San Diego.
He had worked with Hale at Southeastern, Adams said, “and we are excited that he will have an understanding of what Dr. Hale built, but will craft a vision to help us tackle new challenges.
“I can't speak for the board, but they seemed very pleased with all the candidates and believed Dr. Stafford was the best fit for NEO moving forward," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.