Susan Hickam has been named the executive director of Lafayette House, the nonprofit's board of directors announced today.
Hickam most recently served as the assistant director at Crisis Intervention Center in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She also has worked in the domestic violence field, has served as a sexual assault advocate and has worked for the U.S. Probation & Pretrial Services Office as a supervisor, sentencing guidelines specialist and training coordinator.
In her new role, Hickam will provide leadership for Lafayette House operations, which include programs for victims of domestic or sexual violence and women's substance use treatment.
"We are confident that Susan brings the right mix of skills to lead Lafayette House forward in its mission," said Debi Koelkebeck, board president, in a statement. "Her commitment to effective and innovative services and her desire to provide compassionate and strong leadership make her an excellent choice for this position."
Hickam is a native of Webb City and a graduate of Missouri Southern State University's criminal justice program. As executive director, she succeeds Alison Malinowski Sunday, who is retiring.
