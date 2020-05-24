COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Lake of the Ozarks has been drawing national attention on social media today because of crowds packing the central Missouri vacation hot spot for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Videos show packed bars and restaurants at the lake, which attracts Missouri residents, as well as people in surrounding states, including Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas and Iowa. One video posted on social media shows a crammed pool where people lounged close together without masks.
Missouri’s statewide stay-at-home order expired earlier this month, but an order from the state health director requires 6-foot social distancing until at least the end of May.
It's unclear what steps Lake of the Ozarks-area health officials are taking to enforce that order. Associated Press requests for comment left with local health departments, county officials and sheriff's offices were not immediately returned Sunday.
Since the pandemic first hit Missouri, the state health department has reported 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Camden County and four in Miller County, which cover some of the Lake of the Ozarks area.
In total, the health department reported that the virus has sickened at least 11,988 people, up 236 cases compared to what was reported Saturday. The confirmed death toll is 681, up from 676 reported deaths Saturday.
