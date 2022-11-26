Lamar, reaching the state finals for the 11th time in 13 years, jumped out to a 35-0 halftime lead and never looked back in a 56-14 triumph over Big 8 West rival Seneca in the Class 2 state semifinals on Saturday at home.
The Tigers, improving to 12-1, will face unbeaten Blair Oaks at 3 p.m. next Friday night for the state championship at the University of Missouri's Faurot Field in Columbia.
Meanwhile, in Class 5 action, Francis Howell advances to the state championship game with a 35-13 win over the Tigers in Carthage this afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.