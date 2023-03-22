LAMAR, Mo. — A judge sentenced a 62-year-old Barton County man Wednesday to three life terms when he pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree sodomy with a girl under 12 years old.
Daniel E. Mankey, of Lamar, entered open pleas of guilty to the charges in Barton County Circuit Court, acknowledging that he had touched the girl inappropriately on multiple occasions between Nov. 1, 2020, and June 24, 2021.
Judge David Munton assessed Mankey a life term on each count — which in Missouri means up to 30 years before becoming eligible for parole — or until he reaches 75 years of age and has served at least 15 years.
Mankey was arrested on six counts of sodomy, attempted sodomy and child molestation in June 2021 when he was 60 years old after an investigation by the Barton County Sheriff's Department.
A probable-cause affidavit filed at the time stated that the girl had disclosed sexual abuse by the defendant on multiple occasions over an eight-month period. Three of the counts were dismissed in subsequent adjudication of the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.